Actor Murasugi Seminosuke busted receiving mailed pot
TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - Murasugi Seminosuke, an actor known for his distinctive portrayal of quirky characters, has admitted to allegations of receiving cannabis and other controlled substances on multiple occasions.
58-year-old Murasugi, whose real name is Tomokazu Murasugi, residing in Adachi, Tokyo, is suspected of receiving cannabis and other drugs several times between November last year and January this year.
It is believed that Murasugi met the dealer online and communicated via an encrypted social networking service, while receiving the drugs using a mail service.
Police discovered Murasugi's transactions with the drug dealer while investigating the dealer's bank account.
Murasugi has appeared in numerous dramas and stage plays, including NHK's Taiga Drama series.
Following Murasugi's arrest, his theatre company "Otona Keikaku" released a statement on their official website, "We are currently confirming the facts through a lawyer and intend to respond promptly to all concerned parties. We sincerely apologize."
News On Japan - Dec 12
