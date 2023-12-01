Man gets life for fatally shooting doctor before 11-hr standoff
TOKYO, Dec 13 (Kyodo) - A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a 68-year-old man to life in prison for fatally shooting a doctor and attacking other medical workers before an 11-hour standoff with police at his home near Tokyo last year.
In handing down the sentence as sought by prosecutors, the Saitama District Court found that Hiroshi Watanabe had the intent to kill 44-year-old Junichi Suzuki and other staff in a shotgun attack during a home visit on Jan. 27 last year.
Presiding Judge Kenji Koike dismissed arguments by the defense that the shots were accidental or not intended to kill, saying that the close-range firing of the weapon indicated otherwise.
Saying Watanabe harbored resentment toward Suzuki and the other medical workers following the death the previous day of his mother, who had been in their care, Koike said his actions were "irrational, even in consideration of his significant sense of loss over the death of his mother." ...continue reading
Kyodo - Dec 13
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 13
Nowadays, many foreigners come to Japan and enjoy our culture, and some foreigners are dreaming to live in Japan because food is cheap, and amazing very safe and rich culture.
News On Japan - Dec 12
Murasugi Seminosuke, an actor known for his distinctive portrayal of quirky characters, has admitted to allegations of receiving cannabis and other controlled substances on multiple occasions.
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
News On Japan - Dec 10
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.
News On Japan - Dec 10
A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
News On Japan - Dec 09
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
Kyodo - Dec 09
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
NHK - Dec 08
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.