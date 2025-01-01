Massive cleanup of stranded sardines in northern Japan aims for New Year finish

HAKODATE, Dec 13 ( News On Japan ) - Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.

According to Hakodate City, approximately 600 tons of sardines have been stranded on the coast, with an additional 500 tons drifting at sea.

Until now, the city's staff had been manually collecting the fish, but since December 12, heavy machinery has also been used to accelerate the process. The goal is to collect up to 40 tons per day and complete the cleanup by the end of the year.