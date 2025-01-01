Massive cleanup of stranded sardines in northern Japan aims for New Year finish
HAKODATE, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.
According to Hakodate City, approximately 600 tons of sardines have been stranded on the coast, with an additional 500 tons drifting at sea.
Until now, the city's staff had been manually collecting the fish, but since December 12, heavy machinery has also been used to accelerate the process. The goal is to collect up to 40 tons per day and complete the cleanup by the end of the year.
Dec 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 海岸に打ち上げられた大量のイワシを回収するため、重機が投入されました。 ...continue reading
'Tax' chosen as kanji of the year for 2023
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Japan's oldest person dies at 116
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
Three ex-SDF members found guilty of indecent assault of female subordinate
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
Japan zoo investigates possible mass squirrel poisoning
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
Driver admits running over elderly man, abandoning body in mountains
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
Japan's Kishida to fire more officials in growing fundraising scandal
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
Major gender gap in Japan's perceptions of childcare duties: survey
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
21-year-old Japan military man admits to random killing
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
Jones wins race for Japan head coach job: reports
Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.
Ohtani Shohei to join LA Dodgers on 10-year, $700-million contract
Shohei Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Ohtani posted to Instagram on Saturday saying he would play for his former team's crosstown rival starting next season after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Dead sardines stretching 1km wash ashore in Japan
Thousands of tonnes of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials say.
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
'Dynaland' ski resort opens in snow-covered Gifu mountains
The ski slopes of "Dynaland" in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, opened for business on Friday, with expectations high this season after a disappointing last winter, and snow already reaching a depth of 1 meter in some areas.
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Japan universities free for households with 3 or more children starting 2025, no income limit
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
