Japan approves 1st domestic COVID-19 variant vaccine
Japan on Tuesday announced its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron XBB.1.5 coronavirus subvariant.
A Health Ministry panel said that the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo is approved for practical use, Tokyo-based NHK news agency reported.
Experts on the panel said "they confirmed the vaccine's effectiveness, and that they have no serious concerns over its safety."
The vaccine will be distributed nationwide in December upon receiving ministry approval.
The ministry approved Daiichi Sankyo's plan to produce and sell 1.4 million doses of the XBB.1.5-adapted vaccine, leading to the purchase agreement. ...continue reading
Dec 14 (ANNnewsCH) - 今月から国産の新型コロナのワクチン接種が初めて行われています。政府は140万回分を製薬会社から購入しています。 ...continue reading
