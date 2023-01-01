Sagging cheeks, nasolabial folds, neck wrinkles? Watch out for 'smartphone face!'

TOKYO, Dec 15 ( News On Japan ) - As the New Year's holiday approaches, many people find themselves glued to their mobile phones, leading to a phenomenon known as the 'smartphone face.'

According to experts, 'smartphone face' refers to wrinkles and sagging that occur among young people due to long periods of looking down at smartphones.

This isn't due to aging, but rather the unusual strain on skin caused by looking down and maintaining a hunched posture, leading to skin damage. Continuous smartphone use without much facial movement can also lead to weakened facial muscles, resulting in cheek sagging, smile lines, and wrinkles on the sides of the neck. These issues are increasingly being seen among the younger generation.

To prevent this, it's crucial not to use smartphones in a 'hunched posture.' Using them in a proper, upright posture doesn't pose as much of a problem and doesn't lead to sagging.