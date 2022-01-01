Tokyo starts online driving license renewal reservations

TOKYO, Dec 15 ( News On Japan ) - Advance reservations for driving license renewals and theory tests will be available online from February next year, as unveiled today by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

It will be possible to reserve dates and times for theory tests and other procedures online in advance, eliminating the need to fill in personal information at the reception.

The system is aimed at relieving the concentration of people during the popular holiday periods, with renewals taking about four hours during peak times.

By dispersing reservations, the procedure can be completed in as short as about one hour.

The reservation site will be launched on January 4th next year.