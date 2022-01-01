Tokyo starts online driving license renewal reservations
TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - Advance reservations for driving license renewals and theory tests will be available online from February next year, as unveiled today by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.
It will be possible to reserve dates and times for theory tests and other procedures online in advance, eliminating the need to fill in personal information at the reception.
The system is aimed at relieving the concentration of people during the popular holiday periods, with renewals taking about four hours during peak times.
By dispersing reservations, the procedure can be completed in as short as about one hour.
The reservation site will be launched on January 4th next year.
Dec 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 来年2月から運転免許の更新手続きや免許を取る際の学科試験の事前予約が始まります。警視庁は、オンラインでの予約方法を報道陣に公開しました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 15
Advance reservations for driving license renewals and theory tests will be available online from February next year, as unveiled today by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.
DW News - Dec 13
While the samurai no longer rule Japan, the bow has endured as the mark of respect. It's a greeting and an apology, a sign of respect and an indication of worshipping — and there are numerous subtle distinctions.
traveldailynews.asia - Dec 13
With India‘s GenZs and Millennials showing surging interest in travel to Japan and South Korea, and an increased appetite to learn Japanese and Korean, Airbnb and Duolingo are launching a unique campaign that provides travelers with an extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of these two unique countries.
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Nikkei - Dec 12
Japan will offer tests for commercial licenses required to drive taxis and buses in more languages as its transportation sector struggles with a deepening labor shortage.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Dec 11
Japan has a serious problem when it comes to working conditions, even when viewed from a global perspective.
island.lk - Dec 11
The Japanese Embassy in Colombo Friday announced what it called “a new gateway” for Sri Lankans to work as airport ground handlers in Japan saying that tests for field skills will be conducted here next March.
NHK - Dec 09
The Japanese Consulate in San Francisco says one of the people killed in a campus shooting in Las Vegas has been identified as a Japanese woman in her 60s.
TAKASHii from Japan - Dec 09
Stay informed with the latest updates on Japan's immigration laws, visa guides, and citizenship insights.
BBC - Dec 08
In late October, plumes of billowing white smoke and ash began to spew from the sea, as an underwater volcano roared to life near Japan's Ogasawara archipelago in the western Pacific. By November, the eruptions became so violent and frequent that they caused a new land mass to surface measuring 100m in diameter off the southern coast of Iwoto island (formerly called Iwo Jima).
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 06
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how I paint in silence. the video is 20 minutes long, so I hope you can watch it at your leisure.
NHK - Dec 05
Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.