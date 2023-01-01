School principal slashed in Osaka mugging attack

OSAKA, Dec 16 ( News On Japan ) - An unknown man armed with a knife assaulted an elementary school principal on Friday night, making off with his bag containing about 20,000 yen.

The 64-year-old principal of a nearby elementary school was walking home across a bridge over a pond in Suminoe Park in Osaka City at around 7 p.m., when he was suddenly approached by an unknown man demanding, "Lend me money."

When the principal refused, the man slashed him with a knife in the right thigh and side, then snatched his bag containing about 20,000 yen in cash and fled.

Managing to reach his home unaided, the principal then contacted the police and was later admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, although he remains conscious.

The principal described the attacker as a "young-looking man about 170 cm tall," and the police are now pursuing the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.