Unemployed youth arrested for violent mugging of school principal

OSAKA, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.

The unemployed teenager is suspected of attempted murder-robbery, as around 7 p.m. on Dec 15, he allegedly stabbed the 64-year-old principal in the right thigh and side in a park in Suminoe Ward, Osaka City, and stole a bag containing approximately 13,000 yen in cash.

The principal sustained serious injuries.

The police were led to the teenager on Sunday after his mother reported finding an unfamiliar wallet in her son's room.

The boy, who had no acquaintance with the principal, stated that he wanted money for leisure and intended to stab if resisted, carrying a knife for this purpose. He has denied any intent to kill.

