Ghost YouTubers busted for extorting haunted hotel 'guests'

KYOTO, Dec 19 ( News On Japan ) - In an abandoned hotel in Kasagi Town, Kyoto Prefecture, a man and woman known as 'ghost-themed YouTubers' were arrested for allegedly extorting money from young people who came for a courage test.

According to investigators, a 32-year-old man and his wife are suspected of extorting a total of 1.2 million yen.

In the early hours of August and September, at a well-known haunted hotel in Kasagi Town, Kyoto, they threatened a group of four men and women in their twenties who came to test their courage, saying, "You're trespassing. Choose whether to settle this civilly or criminally. For a settlement, pay 300,000 yen per person," and succeeded in getting the money transferred to them.

The couple was active as 'ghost-themed YouTubers', exploring various haunted locations.

Police are continuing their investigations.