Celebrating Two Decades of Gundam SEED with Special Edition Mecha Trio

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED," BANDAI SPIRITS has released a special "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED 20th Anniversary MS Set [Metallic]." This set features the "Freedom Gundam," "Justice Gundam," and "Providence Gundam," which all played prominent roles in the series, now available in a limited metallic finish. Additionally, the set includes a triple action base that allows for simultaneous display of all three models.

Priced at 8,800 yen (tax included), the set is available from December 22.