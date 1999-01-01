Celebrating Two Decades of Gundam SEED with Special Edition Mecha Trio
BANDAI SPIRITS Releases "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED 20th Anniversary MS Set [Metallic]"
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED," BANDAI SPIRITS has released a special "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED 20th Anniversary MS Set [Metallic]." This set features the "Freedom Gundam," "Justice Gundam," and "Providence Gundam," which all played prominent roles in the series, now available in a limited metallic finish. Additionally, the set includes a triple action base that allows for simultaneous display of all three models.
Priced at 8,800 yen (tax included), the set is available from December 22.
In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people in the region.
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.
In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
Daihatsu has announced a complete halt in shipments of all its cars following the discovery of fraudulent safety tests.
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
Ten students were injured in a Saitama Prefecture junior high school when a carbonated drink bottle, known as 'Ramune', exploded during a science experiment.
Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.
The city of Sapporo has officially announced the suspension of its bid for hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.
As Japan experienced its coldest day this winter on Monday, Rumoi City in Hokkaido recorded its highest snowfall in history during a fierce snowstorm that struck the Sea of Japan side of the archipelago.
Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.