Japan approves free college tuition for large families

TOKYO, Dec 23 ( News On Japan ) - In a landmark move to address declining birthrates, the Japanese government has announced free college tuition for families with 3 or more children as part of the 'Children's Future Strategy', a comprehensive plan ratified by Cabinet on Friday.

At the heart of this initiative is the commitment to bolster child and childcare support. Starting from the 2025 academic year, families with three or more children will be eligible for free university tuition. This scheme aligns with the current school tuition assistance program, capping fees at about 540,000 yen for public universities and 700,000 yen for private universities, with entrance fees around 280,000 yen and 260,000 yen respectively. The program will also extend to junior colleges, technical colleges, and specialized training schools.

The program will be implemented without income limits, aiming to benefit an estimated 400,000 individuals and involving a budget projection of around 260 billion yen.