As the fitness craze continues, some worry about the link between increased male hormones and baldness.
Dr. Naoyuki Maruyama, director of Clinic For Shinbashi, explains, "Androgenetic alopecia (AGA) begins when the male hormone testosterone combines with the enzyme type II 5α-reductase, converting into DHT (dihydrotestosterone). AGA is triggered when DHT fits perfectly into receptors; without this connection, AGA does not occur. Simply having a high secretion of male hormones doesn't necessarily lead to AGA. AGA medications block this enzyme, slowing down and improving the condition."
Carbonated shampoos and scalp massages are not AGA prevention methods. "Keeping the scalp clean is important, but it doesn't fundamentally involve AGA. Claims such as 'over-shampooing is bad,' 'hot water only washes are good,' 'dyeing hair causes baldness,' or 'excessive use of hair products leads to hair loss' are false. It's preferable to clear clogged hair follicles, but not everyone who uses a lot of hair spray, for example, becomes bald," says Dr. Maruyama.
"Although scalp massages improve blood flow, I've never seen scientific literature suggesting they prevent AGA. The same goes for carbonated shampoos. And needless to say, the urban legend that eating seaweed makes hair grow is also untrue."
