Shibuya's Hachiko to be closed off for New Year

TOKYO, Dec 26 ( News On Japan ) - In a repeat of its Halloween safety protocol, Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has declared that the vicinity of the famous Hachiko Statue near Shibuya Station will once again be off-limits, this time for the upcoming New Year's celebrations.

Officials have scheduled the closure to start from 6 AM on December 31, extending through to 1 AM on January 1. This move aims to prevent any crowd-related incidents, similar to measures taken during Halloween this year.

Further steps to ensure public safety include bolstering security measures and imposing a longer ban on street drinking, extending the restriction by an additional five hours compared to the previous year.

Authorities are calling for public understanding and cooperation to ensure a safe and orderly celebration during this high-traffic holiday period.