Spate of snatch thefts in Kobe

KOBE, Dec 28 ( News On Japan ) - Police suspect the same helmeted motorcycle rider was responsible for six snatch thefts within 1 hour in Kobe City on Tuesday.

Around 10:20 PM on Dec 26, on the sidewalk of Azumadori 3-chome in Chuo Ward, Kobe City, a 15-year-old female junior high school student riding a bicycle had her shoulder bag containing approximately 13,000 yen in cash snatched from her front basket by an offender approaching from behind.

Starting with this incident, until about 11 PM, within a radius of approximately 1.5 km, six men and women were robbed of their bags and other items from behind, with a total of about 51,000 yen in cash stolen.

According to police, the offender was riding a small motorcycle and wearing a full-face helmet. In the fourth incident, there were two people involved, but in the others, the offender acted alone.