Firefighters brave 'water baptism' in 100-year-old tradition

YAMANASHI, Jan 06 ( News On Japan ) - In a New Year's tradition that started over a century ago to help firefighters of this flood-prone area overcome their fear of water, local members of a Yamanashi City brigade were doused with cold water to symbolize purification and renewal of their commitment to bravery and service.

During the 'water baptism' ceremony, water drawn from the river was poured over the fire brigade members who climbed a 20-meter-high fire lookout tower.

The head of the Fifth Division of the Hikawa Subdivision said, "I am still shivering, but I am relieved that we could finish safely under the good weather this year. We have already experienced a disaster at the start of the year, but I really hope this year will be peaceful. We conducted the ceremony with prayers that we will not face various disasters or seismic events, hoping for a safe year ahead."

Despite the morning chill and severe winter cold, the brigade members, shivering, renewed their determination with a spirited chant of "Wasshoi, Wasshoi" during the 15-minute water baptism.