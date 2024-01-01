Reporter Dives 40 Meters from Tsutenkaku

OSAKA, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - This summer, Osaka's symbol, Tsutenkaku, will unveil a new attraction, and reporter Maho Yamamoto got a sneak preview.

Yamamoto started her adventure at the iconic Tsutenkaku, strapped in a safety harness, and took a walk around the tower at a height of 26 meters above ground, admitting, "It's a bit scary."

The real challenge, however, was the "Dive & Walk" attraction, allowing participants to jump from approximately 40 meters down to 14 meters. "It's insane. I thought I was calm until I got here," Yamamoto confessed before her jump.

Despite her confidence in heights, Yamamoto hesitated at the final moment, saying, "Wait, wait, can I wait a moment, please?" But with no turning back, she faced the leap from 40 meters high.

Tsutenkaku is known for its "Tower Slider," a massive slide introduced in May 2022 as a response to the declining tourist numbers due to the pandemic. With 1,137,613 visitors in the fiscal year 2023, the numbers nearly reached the pre-pandemic level of 1.15 million, indicating a strong recovery.

The new "Dive & Walk" attraction, costing about 300 million yen, aims to continue this trend by appealing to the increasing demand for experiential attractions, especially among international tourists. Takamitsu Takai, President of Tsutenkaku Tourism, hopes this attraction will boost Osaka and the Kansai region's appeal leading up to the Kansai World Expo.

Finally, Yamamoto took the dive, exclaiming, "I thought I was going to die. It feels like my life has changed."

As Tsutenkaku evolves with this new attraction, it stands to become a catalyst for Osaka's economic revival.

Source: YOMIURI