Starbucks Introduces 'Borrow a Cup' Program

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - When ordering a drink at Starbucks Coffee, what kind of cup do you choose? Some people opt for the in-store mugs or glasses, while others bring their own tumblers from home. But what if you want to take your drink out and find carrying a tumbler inconvenient? Well, there's a new option available: "borrow a cup."

"Borrow a cup?" I came across this sign at a Starbucks in Shibuya. Alongside the options for "in-store mug," "in-store glass," and "personal tumbler," there was a mention of "borrow a cup." This option allows you to have your drink served in a stainless steel tumbler. Not only is there no rental fee, but you also get a 20-yen discount for using a tumbler. Plus, it boasts better heat retention than paper cups...sounds like all good news, right?

To use this service, a simple process is required. You'll need to scan a QR code, and it might be best to try it when you're not in a rush for the first time. And yes, you can take it outside! After borrowing, you're not limited to enjoying your drink inside the store; you can also take it out with you. You can return the tumbler to the store you borrowed it from, or any other participating store.

While you can't seal the drinking hole and put it in your bag, you can enjoy your drink on a park bench or borrow one on your way to school or the office and return it on your way back—there are various ways to use it. When returning, simply place the tumbler at the designated spot in the store and scan the QR code to complete the return process. There's no need to wash it before returning.

This highly convenient "borrow a cup" service is currently implemented in 39 stores, including 18 in the Marunouchi area, 16 in Shibuya, 2 in Meguro-Osaki, and 3 in Nagoya. According to a public relations representative from Starbucks Coffee Japan, the pilot program began at the end of November 2021 in stores around Marunouchi and has since expanded.

The representative also suggested enjoying a walk around the Imperial Palace with a drip coffee in a "borrow a cup" from a store in the Marunouchi area and returning it at the Wadakura Fountain Park store outside the palace. Additionally, "It's also recommended for taking home a Frappuccino while keeping it cold. It doesn't condense, so it's comfortable to carry!"

Next time you visit a store offering the "borrow a cup" service, why not give it a try?

