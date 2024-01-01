Keidanren Chairman Advocates for the Introduction of Separate Surnames for Married Couples

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - Keidanren Chairman, Masakazu Tokura, expressed his support for the introduction of a "selective separate surnames system" that would allow married couples to retain their individual surnames.

Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura stated, "I personally believe that we should implement the selective separate surnames system. I don't understand why it has been shelved for such a long time. I've heard that Japan is the only country in the world that doesn't have this system."

Tokura highlighted the business-related issues caused by the current system that mandates couples to have the same surname. For example, women who use their maiden names professionally may face difficulties when their passport names differ during overseas work. Additionally, changing one's surname can impact the continuity of one's academic career in research papers.

He urged the government to prioritize this issue as a key step in supporting women's work styles.

The Ministry of Justice notes that Japan is the only country in the world that legally requires married couples to have the same surname. Keidanren plans to compile recommendations for the introduction of the selective separate surnames system and submit them to the government.

Source: TBS