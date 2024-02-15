Business | Feb 15

Renesas Electronics Acquires U.S. Software Company for 880 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Renesas Electronics, a leading semiconductor company, has announced its acquisition of American software firm Altium Limited for approximately 880 billion yen to expedite the development and design of semiconductor products.

The acquisition aims to enhance competitiveness as semiconductor products, which integrate multiple chips, become increasingly complex in design. According to the announcement, Renesas Electronics has agreed to acquire all shares of Altium, with the purchase price set at around 880 billion yen. The acquisition is subject to approval from Altium's shareholders and regulatory authorities in various countries and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Renesas specializes in semiconductor products that incorporate multiple chips for automobiles and industrial machinery. As these products require higher performance, their development and design have become more intricate. Altium is known for its software that allows for the design of printed circuit boards for semiconductor products on the cloud and holds a significant market share worldwide. With this acquisition, Renesas aims to centralize its design systems to streamline the development and design process, thereby boosting its competitive edge.

The semiconductor sector is experiencing intense global competition due to rapidly growing demand. Renesas has been accelerating its strategy to strengthen its business through acquisitions, including the purchase of a British semiconductor design company in 2021.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

Tourist Falls 15 Meters While Doing "Matanozoki"

A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

FOLLOW US
         