Renesas Electronics Acquires U.S. Software Company for 880 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Renesas Electronics, a leading semiconductor company, has announced its acquisition of American software firm Altium Limited for approximately 880 billion yen to expedite the development and design of semiconductor products.

The acquisition aims to enhance competitiveness as semiconductor products, which integrate multiple chips, become increasingly complex in design. According to the announcement, Renesas Electronics has agreed to acquire all shares of Altium, with the purchase price set at around 880 billion yen. The acquisition is subject to approval from Altium's shareholders and regulatory authorities in various countries and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Renesas specializes in semiconductor products that incorporate multiple chips for automobiles and industrial machinery. As these products require higher performance, their development and design have become more intricate. Altium is known for its software that allows for the design of printed circuit boards for semiconductor products on the cloud and holds a significant market share worldwide. With this acquisition, Renesas aims to centralize its design systems to streamline the development and design process, thereby boosting its competitive edge.

The semiconductor sector is experiencing intense global competition due to rapidly growing demand. Renesas has been accelerating its strategy to strengthen its business through acquisitions, including the purchase of a British semiconductor design company in 2021.

Source: NHK