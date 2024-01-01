KYOTO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

At an observation deck overlooking the stunning view of Amanohashidate, a male tourist was engaging in the familiar activity of "Matanozoki," where one looks between their legs to see the scenery upside down. Suddenly, another man approached from behind and pushed him, causing him to lose balance and fall. The incident caused a stir among those present, and the usually peaceful tourist spot was thrown into disarray.

The accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the Umbrella Pine Park observation deck, situated on a hilltop 130 meters above sea level, reached by cable car. The 50-year-old man who was pushed during Matanozoki fell over the iron fence meant to prevent falls, plummeting approximately 15 meters.

Matanozoki, a viewing style said to have originated in the Meiji era, involves standing on a platform, bending at the waist, and looking through one's legs. This position makes the land and sea appear inverted, and Amanohashidate resembles a "dragon" ascending into the sky, which is considered auspicious.

Umbrella Pine Park is known as the birthplace of Matanozoki. Tourists who tried it found it interesting and a unique way to view the scenery, though some admitted it could be scary without holding onto the handrail properly.

During the reporting, there was also a woman who almost fell after losing her balance while doing Matanozoki, saying she felt dizzy and almost fell backward.

A sign next to the Matanozoki platform advises visitors to "always use the handrail."

The man who fell suffered chest pain and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to the park, there have been instances of people falling from the platform, but this is the first time someone has fallen 15 meters.

The man was visiting with his work colleagues, and the person who pushed him was one of these colleagues.

Live camera footage capturing the moment of the accident showed the man doing Matanozoki in the opposite direction of the sea, and a colleague, who had been watching from a distance, ran up from behind and appeared to jokingly push him near his buttocks.

Takashi Matsukuma, a lawyer at Hashimoto Comprehensive Law Office, stated, "The footage is solid evidence. Given the severity of the injuries, there's a very high possibility that assault charges could apply. Legally, this could result in imprisonment for up to 15 years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen."

The observation deck will continue to operate as usual, and the management urges visitors to "hold onto the handrail firmly and use it safely when doing Matanozoki."

Source: FNN