Local Hero Masaharu Fukuyama Returns to Nagasaki

NAGASAKI, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Local celebrity Masaharu Fukuyama drew large crowds in Nagasaki on Saturday, flocking to Dejima, an artificial island off Nagasaki that served as a trading post for the Portuguese (1570–1639) and later the Dutch (1641–1854), to see the local-born actor appear in traditional attire with singer Masaharu Fukuyama and actor Lisa Nakamura.

Fukuyama expressed, "I'm delighted to be back in Nagasaki. I hope we can all enjoy the Lantern Festival safely and joyfully for an hour and a half today." The anticipation had been building for about four hours, with people already securing spots for a good view.

"I've been here since 7:00 AM," said one attendee, eager to see Fukuyama and capture the moment to cherish forever. The parade then commenced, recreating the scene of a Chinese emperor celebrating with the populace. Fukuyama played the emperor, and Nakamura took on the role of the consort. Approximately 140 people, adorned in vibrant Chinese attire, paraded from Dejima to Nagasaki Station, covering a distance of about 1.3 km in an hour and a half.

The crowd erupted with excitement whenever Fukuyama waved or made eye contact. Many people held up their smartphones to capture the moment. The parade had an viewing area for 26,000 people, making it a highly sought-after event with a competition rate of 6.5 times. Smiles abounded among those who made it through the tight selection.

