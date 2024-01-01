Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Ishikawa, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Due to the influence of strong warm air, temperatures in Ishikawa Prefecture climbed from Sunday morning. In Shika Town, which experienced a maximum seismic intensity of 7 during the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the highest temperature reached a record 15.6°C for the year, resembling mid-April warmth.

Evacuees who have voluntarily taken shelter in plastic greenhouses felt the heat from the morning and took steps to cool down, such as fully opening the entrance and rolling up the sheets of the greenhouse.

An evacuee shared, "It's warm, isn't it? Unusually so for February. During the day, we turn off the stove and open both sides and the door."

The weather in Ishikawa Prefecture is expected to rise even higher in the coming days.

Source: ANN