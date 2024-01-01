Society | Feb 19

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Ishikawa, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Due to the influence of strong warm air, temperatures in Ishikawa Prefecture climbed from Sunday morning. In Shika Town, which experienced a maximum seismic intensity of 7 during the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the highest temperature reached a record 15.6°C for the year, resembling mid-April warmth.

Evacuees who have voluntarily taken shelter in plastic greenhouses felt the heat from the morning and took steps to cool down, such as fully opening the entrance and rolling up the sheets of the greenhouse.

An evacuee shared, "It's warm, isn't it? Unusually so for February. During the day, we turn off the stove and open both sides and the door."

The weather in Ishikawa Prefecture is expected to rise even higher in the coming days.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday morning. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

FOLLOW US
         