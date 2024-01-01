Business | Feb 19

Gunma's MaaS: A Step Towards Sustainable Public Transport

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In an effort to move away from car-dependent society, Gunma Prefecture launched its version of MaaS (Mobility as a Service) last year. This service allows users to book and pay for various public transportation options, such as trains and buses, using just a smartphone.

We explored Gunma's initiative to understand its challenges and significance in maintaining public transportation infrastructure.

Gunma's MaaS, called "Gun-MaaS," offers a one-stop solution for public transportation, enabling users to search, book, and pay for different modes of transport. Despite the fact that 77.1% of commuters in Gunma use private cars, significantly higher than the national average of 48.2%, the introduction of Gun-MaaS aims to make public transport more accessible and convenient.

One of the key features of Gun-MaaS is the ability to book demand-responsive buses, which adjust their routes based on user reservations. This service has been particularly beneficial for residents in areas with limited public transport options, reducing travel time and improving mobility.

Additionally, Gun-MaaS offers discounts on demand bus fares for users who link their My Number cards to the service. This not only makes the service more affordable but also allows the local government to gather data on service usage, which can be used to further improve the system.

Interestingly, half of the registered users of Gun-MaaS are tourists from outside the prefecture. The service has also been adopted by the Watarase Keikoku Railway, allowing passengers to enjoy cashless travel through QR code ticketing. This move towards cashless transactions is expected to attract more tourists and enhance the overall travel experience in the region.

Gunma's MaaS initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and efficient public transportation system. By reducing the reliance on private cars and improving access to public transport, Gunma is paving the way for a more inclusive and environmentally friendly mobility future.

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday morning. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

FOLLOW US
         