Gunma's MaaS: A Step Towards Sustainable Public Transport

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In an effort to move away from car-dependent society, Gunma Prefecture launched its version of MaaS (Mobility as a Service) last year. This service allows users to book and pay for various public transportation options, such as trains and buses, using just a smartphone.

We explored Gunma's initiative to understand its challenges and significance in maintaining public transportation infrastructure.

Gunma's MaaS, called "Gun-MaaS," offers a one-stop solution for public transportation, enabling users to search, book, and pay for different modes of transport. Despite the fact that 77.1% of commuters in Gunma use private cars, significantly higher than the national average of 48.2%, the introduction of Gun-MaaS aims to make public transport more accessible and convenient.

One of the key features of Gun-MaaS is the ability to book demand-responsive buses, which adjust their routes based on user reservations. This service has been particularly beneficial for residents in areas with limited public transport options, reducing travel time and improving mobility.

Additionally, Gun-MaaS offers discounts on demand bus fares for users who link their My Number cards to the service. This not only makes the service more affordable but also allows the local government to gather data on service usage, which can be used to further improve the system.

Interestingly, half of the registered users of Gun-MaaS are tourists from outside the prefecture. The service has also been adopted by the Watarase Keikoku Railway, allowing passengers to enjoy cashless travel through QR code ticketing. This move towards cashless transactions is expected to attract more tourists and enhance the overall travel experience in the region.

Gunma's MaaS initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and efficient public transportation system. By reducing the reliance on private cars and improving access to public transport, Gunma is paving the way for a more inclusive and environmentally friendly mobility future.

Source: TBS