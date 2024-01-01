Empowering Women in Construction

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In the construction industry, where labor shortages are becoming increasingly severe, both the government and companies are focusing on acquiring female talent. We investigated the efforts of a construction company where women are leading the way on the job site.

In July last year, a new construction project began under the elevated tracks of the Keikyu Line. The site was filled with women in work clothes and helmets. The reason? At "Keikyu Construction," a group called "Keikyu Komachi-kai" was formed, consisting of female technical staff members who are working to create a more comfortable environment, including revising work clothes for women. This time, they took on the challenge of constructing a building from scratch.

Takumi Takahashi, a member of Keikyu Komachi-kai and an 8-year veteran at the company, is the site supervisor, while Chika Kurishima, with 6 years of experience, is in charge of design. Together with other members of Keikyu Komachi-kai, they are handling the construction of the building.

The construction industry is facing a serious shortage of labor, and although the number of women working in technical roles on-site has doubled since 2014, they are still a minority.

Takahashi, the first female technical staff member at Keikyu Construction, said, "I hope to create a more comfortable working environment and be a pioneer in this effort."

As a site supervisor, Takahashi manages the work process and coordinates with the construction ordering party, placing special emphasis on entrusting important tasks to newer employees.

One of the focuses of this project is to record the construction process, which will also be used for building inspections.

Kairi Otsuka, a second-year employee, expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with important tasks, despite feeling the pressure.

The building constructed by the women supervisors and designers will primarily serve as an office for night construction workers to take breaks. The design ensures separate areas for men and women to maintain privacy, with the women's room featuring orange wallpaper for a bright and spacious feel when sunlight enters, and a pink washbasin.

Kurishima hopes that the pink color will bring a cheerful mood to those using the facilities. The ordering party praised the construction, noting the good communication and meticulous work.

According to Keikyu Construction, the era when construction sites could be managed solely by male technical staff is coming to an end, and this initiative represents a significant step forward.

Kurishima believes that being a woman allowed her to focus on specific details, and Takahashi thinks that by creating jobs that can only be done by those who have worked on-site, and prioritizing the opinions of women who want to work until the last minute before marriage or childbirth, the number of women in the construction industry will increase.

Source: 日テレNEWS