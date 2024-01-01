Business | Feb 19

Empowering Women in Construction

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In the construction industry, where labor shortages are becoming increasingly severe, both the government and companies are focusing on acquiring female talent. We investigated the efforts of a construction company where women are leading the way on the job site.

In July last year, a new construction project began under the elevated tracks of the Keikyu Line. The site was filled with women in work clothes and helmets. The reason? At "Keikyu Construction," a group called "Keikyu Komachi-kai" was formed, consisting of female technical staff members who are working to create a more comfortable environment, including revising work clothes for women. This time, they took on the challenge of constructing a building from scratch.

Takumi Takahashi, a member of Keikyu Komachi-kai and an 8-year veteran at the company, is the site supervisor, while Chika Kurishima, with 6 years of experience, is in charge of design. Together with other members of Keikyu Komachi-kai, they are handling the construction of the building.

The construction industry is facing a serious shortage of labor, and although the number of women working in technical roles on-site has doubled since 2014, they are still a minority.

Takahashi, the first female technical staff member at Keikyu Construction, said, "I hope to create a more comfortable working environment and be a pioneer in this effort."

As a site supervisor, Takahashi manages the work process and coordinates with the construction ordering party, placing special emphasis on entrusting important tasks to newer employees.

One of the focuses of this project is to record the construction process, which will also be used for building inspections.

Kairi Otsuka, a second-year employee, expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with important tasks, despite feeling the pressure.

The building constructed by the women supervisors and designers will primarily serve as an office for night construction workers to take breaks. The design ensures separate areas for men and women to maintain privacy, with the women's room featuring orange wallpaper for a bright and spacious feel when sunlight enters, and a pink washbasin.

Kurishima hopes that the pink color will bring a cheerful mood to those using the facilities. The ordering party praised the construction, noting the good communication and meticulous work.

According to Keikyu Construction, the era when construction sites could be managed solely by male technical staff is coming to an end, and this initiative represents a significant step forward.

Kurishima believes that being a woman allowed her to focus on specific details, and Takahashi thinks that by creating jobs that can only be done by those who have worked on-site, and prioritizing the opinions of women who want to work until the last minute before marriage or childbirth, the number of women in the construction industry will increase.

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday morning. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

FOLLOW US
         