Business | Feb 18

2023 Tax Filing Commences with New Invoice System

NAGOYA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - The filing period for 2023 income tax and other taxes began on February 16th, with people completing their declarations at a special venue in Nagoya City. At the venue in Nakamura Ward, Nagoya, taxpayers received advice on filing their taxes using smartphones, and almost all booths were occupied from the morning.

With the introduction of the invoice system in 2024, it is expected that more people will file consumption tax declarations for the first time. To avoid overcrowding, the venue has implemented entry restrictions using numbered tickets.

The deadline for filing income and gift taxes is March 15th, while the deadline for consumption tax is April 1st.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

