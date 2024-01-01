Travel | Feb 19

Reenactment of Feudal Lord Procession at Himeji Castle

HYOGO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - At Himeji Castle, a World Heritage site in Hyogo Prefecture, an event recreating a daimyo procession from the Edo period took place, captivating tourists with a glimpse into the past.

The procession, held in front of the castle's main tower, showcased the solemn actions of the daimyo and his entourage. Organized by Himeji City, the event aimed to provide visitors with a tangible experience of history and culture.

The procession depicted was that of the Sakai family, the late Edo period lords of Himeji. The costumes and paraphernalia of the 12 participants were faithfully reproduced based on illustrations owned by the city.

A tourist expressed their admiration, saying, "Seeing the procession in motion and hearing the shouts was a unique experience. It's moving to imagine this is how they actually walked back then."

Visitors, standing before this "moving historical scroll," were seen taking photos and immersing themselves in the atmosphere of bygone days.

Source: KTV NEWS

