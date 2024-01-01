Business | Feb 20

Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

OSAKA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

¥2.5 billion! What would you spend it on?

People on the street: "I'd like to buy branded items, wallets, and accessories."

"I want to buy a house. My current one is small, so I'd like something a bit bigger."

"I'd like to travel, maybe go on a world tour."

What can you buy with such a dreamlike fortune?

Yu Umiarashi, Reporter: "Wow, it's so luxurious! The entrance is very spacious! Inside, there are large rooms on both sides. This room is amazing! It feels like becoming a noble."

A ¥2.5 billion room inspired by European royal palaces of the late 18th century. It's a 2LDK with an area of 305 square meters, big enough to fit a whole tennis court.

This is a room in a 173-meter tall, 46-story tower mansion under construction in the "Umekita Phase 2" district of Umeda, Osaka.

Even the cheapest apartment in the 484-unit building is priced at ¥92.5 million. The first phase of the lottery sale held on this day received over 2,500 applications, with a maximum ratio of 95 times.

Ken Kinoshita, Sekisui House: "Out of the 146 units in the lottery, all apartments received applications, and 144 of them went to the lottery, including the ¥2.5 billion mansion."

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

Japan Establishes Drinking Guidelines

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has created the first "Drinking Guidelines" indicating the amount of alcohol in drinks that can increase health risks.

FOLLOW US
         