Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

OSAKA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

¥2.5 billion! What would you spend it on?

People on the street: "I'd like to buy branded items, wallets, and accessories."

"I want to buy a house. My current one is small, so I'd like something a bit bigger."

"I'd like to travel, maybe go on a world tour."

What can you buy with such a dreamlike fortune?

Yu Umiarashi, Reporter: "Wow, it's so luxurious! The entrance is very spacious! Inside, there are large rooms on both sides. This room is amazing! It feels like becoming a noble."

A ¥2.5 billion room inspired by European royal palaces of the late 18th century. It's a 2LDK with an area of 305 square meters, big enough to fit a whole tennis court.

This is a room in a 173-meter tall, 46-story tower mansion under construction in the "Umekita Phase 2" district of Umeda, Osaka.

Even the cheapest apartment in the 484-unit building is priced at ¥92.5 million. The first phase of the lottery sale held on this day received over 2,500 applications, with a maximum ratio of 95 times.

Ken Kinoshita, Sekisui House: "Out of the 146 units in the lottery, all apartments received applications, and 144 of them went to the lottery, including the ¥2.5 billion mansion."

Source: YOMIURI