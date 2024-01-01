Japanese and Ukrainian Firms Bridge Business Opportunities

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Over 20 Ukrainian companies visiting Japan joined Japanese firms in a business matching event aimed at reconstruction efforts.

Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Ken Kobayashi stated, "There is still much to be done. We hope that the economic relations between our two countries will deepen further through voluntary actions in a wide range of fields."

The business matching event, organized by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw the participation of 27 Ukrainian companies from various sectors such as energy, IT, and agriculture. They presented their plans for infrastructure rebuilding and recovery, appealing for investment based on the anticipated market demand.

From Japan, 60 companies, including heavy industry and steel manufacturers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, participated. They visited the Ukrainian companies' booths for individual business discussions.

