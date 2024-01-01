AI Analysis by KDDI and Toyota Identifies High-Risk Traffic Areas

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - KDDI and Toyota Motor Corporation announced on the 20th that they have developed a technology that uses AI to analyze and visualize high-risk traffic areas on maps.

This technology, which will be available for sale to local governments and others from the spring of 2024, is developed by analyzing KDDI's smartphone location data, Toyota vehicle driving data, and past accident information. It displays the level of danger on maps, color-coding factors such as bicycle traffic volume and the number of sudden brakes.

Furthermore, both companies announced that they are developing a technology that uses the location information of cars and bicycles to alert smartphones with an alarm 5-6 seconds in advance when multiple vehicles approach a blind intersection.

Source: テレ東BIZ