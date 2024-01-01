Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Feb 22

AI Analysis by KDDI and Toyota Identifies High-Risk Traffic Areas

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - KDDI and Toyota Motor Corporation announced on the 20th that they have developed a technology that uses AI to analyze and visualize high-risk traffic areas on maps.

This technology, which will be available for sale to local governments and others from the spring of 2024, is developed by analyzing KDDI's smartphone location data, Toyota vehicle driving data, and past accident information. It displays the level of danger on maps, color-coding factors such as bicycle traffic volume and the number of sudden brakes.

Furthermore, both companies announced that they are developing a technology that uses the location information of cars and bicycles to alert smartphones with an alarm 5-6 seconds in advance when multiple vehicles approach a blind intersection.

Source: テレ東BIZ

MORE Web3 NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Supercomputer to Advance Japan's Weather Forecasting

The Japan Meteorological Agency is showcasing its new supercomputer, which will come online from May 5th, to enhance the prediction accuracy of linear precipitation zones that cause heavy rainfall.

Temperatures Plummet in Tokyo, Midwinter Cold Returns

Japan's Kanto region is experiencing a sudden drop in temperature since yesterday's highs, with caution being advised for heavy rain in Western Japan and Ishikawa Prefecture.

Meat Lovers Mourn Closure of Iconic Akihabara Restaurant

The main store of Niku no Mansei, an iconic Western-style barbecue restaurant in Akihabara, has announced it will close next month.

"Cat Day" in Japan

February 22nd is celebrated as "Cat Day" in Japan, with owners generously dishing out special treats for the nation's second most popular pet.

Global Semiconductor Giant Transforms Small Japanese Town

A massive Taiwanese semiconductor company has made its way into a town in Kumamoto Prefecture with a population of 43,000.

FOLLOW US
         