U.S. Navy Assault Ship Arrives at Osaka Port

OSAKA, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - The U.S. Navy's assault ship "America" entered the port of Minato in Osaka on Tuesday, its second visit to Osaka following last year for the purpose of goodwill and rest.

Assault ships are considered essential for landing operations. The "America" is 257 meters long and can carry over 3,000 people.

The U.S. military opened the deck, where helicopters transporting landing forces take off and land, to the press on February 27th. It can also carry the state-of-the-art stealth fighter "F-35B," capable of short take-offs and vertical landings.

Amid concerns over China's maritime advances and a potential Taiwan contingency, Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Navy are currently conducting the Japan-U.S. joint exercise "Iron Fist," which assumes the recapture of remote islands. The assault ship "America" is scheduled to participate in March in Kagoshima and Okinawa.

Captain Manuel J. Pardo, Commander of the Assault Ship "America": "My wife and daughter will come from Sasebo Base to visit Osaka. My daughter likes Harry Potter and Mario, so we plan to go to USJ (Universal Studios Japan) first."

The assault ship "America" is expected to stay in Osaka for three to four days.

Source: YOMIURI