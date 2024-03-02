Celebrating 100 Years of Surrealism: Its Impact on Japanese Culture

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - As we mark the 100th anniversary of Andre Breton's "Surrealist Manifesto" in 1924, we reflect on the profound influence the art movement, born in France, had on poetry, thought, and painting—a fascination that extended to Japanese artists of the time.

In the late 1920s, pioneers like Harue Koga, Seiji Togo, and Ichiro Fukuzawa began experimenting with Surrealism. The 1930s saw a new generation of young painters and art students expanding their expressive range under the influence of Ernst and Dalí. This period also witnessed the creation of iconic works by Japanese Surrealists, including Ai-Mitsu and Noboru Kitawaki.

However, during the war years, Surrealism was monitored as a dangerous ideology, and some artists who were drawn to it perished in the conflict, making it a challenging time for the movement. Despite these difficulties, the influence of Surrealism persisted post-war. Artists like Kikuji Yamashita confronted a society in turmoil and continued to produce uniquely Japanese Surrealist works.

Surrealism spread not only in Tokyo but throughout Japan. During the tumultuous wartime and post-war eras, artists engaged with the avant-garde expression of Surrealism, confronting the times through their work. This legacy is examined through approximately 120 pieces of art and documents.

The exhibition is held at the Itabashi Art Museum in Tokyo, located at 5-34-27 Akatsuka, Itabashi-ku, from Saturday, March 2, 2024, to Sunday, April 14, 2024. Admission fees are as follows: General admission is 650 yen (450 yen for groups of 20 or more), high school and university students are 450 yen (300 yen for groups), and elementary and junior high school students are 200 yen (100 yen for groups). Group rates are indicated in parentheses. On Saturdays, admission is free for elementary, junior high, and high school students. Seniors aged 65 and over receive a 50% discount, and individuals with a disability pass receive a 50% discount, with free admission for one accompanying person. The museum is open on Mondays from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, with last admission 30 minutes before closing. For inquiries, please contact 03-3979-3251. This information is provided by the Itabashi Art Museum and the Tokyo Shimbun.

Source: artscape