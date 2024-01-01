The Proper Way to Store Eggs: Pointed End Down or Up?

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Have you ever wondered whether there's a right way to store eggs, considering one end is pointed and the other is rounded? We asked JA Zen-Noh Eggs, experts in egg safety management, for their advice.

According to Junka Yamada of JA Zen-Noh Eggs' Business Planning Division, eggs sold in supermarkets are usually packed with the pointed end facing down.

When storing eggs, it's recommended to keep the pointed end down and the rounded end up. The reason behind this is that the pointed end has greater strength. The thickness of an eggshell varies depending on the part; the blunt end (rounded side) is thinner, while the sharp end (pointed side) is thicker. Placing the pointed end down helps protect the eggs from impact during distribution.

Eggs increase in strength from the rounded end to the pointed end. This is why, during packing for distribution, the eggs are positioned with the stronger, pointed end down to withstand any impacts.

A person in their 70s expressed surprise, saying, "This is the first time I've heard this." Meanwhile, a person in their 50s commented, "That makes sense. The packaging is designed to be strong so that the eggs don't break when you carry them home."

So, how do most people store their eggs?

A person in their 50s shared, "I keep them in the refrigerator, in the special egg compartment, still in the pack."

As for the recommended storage method by egg professionals:

"Usually, the eggs are already in a pack when you buy them. It's safest to keep them in that pack and store them towards the back of the refrigerator," advises Junka Yamada.

It's best to keep the eggs in the original pack to avoid changing their orientation. Packs are designed to withstand pressure from above, so placing them at the bottom of your shopping bag when you buy them ensures stability.

Source: ANN