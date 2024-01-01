Snow Alert for Tokyo: Public Urged to Limit Travel

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Friday morning is expected to see a wide swath of the Kanto region, including Tokyo's 23 wards, covered in snow, with risks of disruptions to the morning commute.

Various transportation services have announced measures in preparation for the snow's impact.

JR East has decided to suspend services on the Chuo Main Line between Otsuki and Enzan, and between Nirasaki and Kobuchizawa, as well as on the Ome Line between Ome and Okutama, from the first train until around 9 a.m.

Additionally, limited express trains such as the "Azusa" and "Kaiji" will also be suspended, mainly for the morning departures.

Drivers have been urged to absolutely avoid driving with normal tires in the event of snow accumulation or icing.

In preparation for snow-related accidents, JAF has been getting tire chains and other equipment ready since Thursday.

They are calling for caution, saying, "Please check road conditions carefully before heading out in your car, and refrain from non-essential outings as much as possible."

