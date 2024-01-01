Outrage over Husband Taking Trips with Parents Despite Paternity Leave

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - In recent times, it has become more common for fathers to take paternity leave around the time their partners give birth. Under Japan's employment insurance system, insured individuals can receive "Childbirth Paternity Leave Benefits" if they take paternity leave within eight weeks of the child's birth, for up to four weeks (28 days) in total, which can be split into two separate periods.

Additionally, if an employee takes childcare leave to care for a child under one year old, which can also be split into two periods, they may be eligible for "Childcare Leave Benefits" provided they meet certain criteria. Reference: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare | Guide to the Points of Amendment to the Childcare and Family Care Leave Law

A mother from the Mamasuta community shared that her husband had taken paternity leave, and it seems he is not too worried about finances because of the benefits. However, he is reportedly spending his time on activities other than childcare, prompting her to seek advice.

"My husband is on paternity leave, but his parents keep asking him to help with their errands. Do they think paternity leave is just a holiday? What do you think about contacting his company and saying, 'He wants to return to work because he's not doing childcare but helping his parents and hanging out'?" she asks.

It appears that even though her husband is on paternity leave, he is unable to participate in childcare due to tasks given by his in-laws. One wonders what the purpose of paternity leave is in this case. The poster is considering appealing to the company to allow her husband to return to work, but there might be other steps to take first.

"Talk to your husband before contacting the company! Tell him if he's not going to do childcare or housework and just help his parents or travel, he might as well go to work and earn money! That would help me and the baby!" one comment suggests.

"Think about what happens if your husband's position at work gets worse and he ends up quitting. You should talk to him about ending paternity leave and returning to work first," another advises.

The poster is considering directly contacting the company, but this could jeopardize her husband's standing at work. Considering the aftermath of his return, it might be wiser to speak with him first. Even if there is paternity leave pay, the family's income could increase if the husband works, so it might be worth considering asking him to return to work for the household's financial stability.

Creating opportunities for the husband to engage in childcare could also be a solution. "Why not leave the baby with your husband and go out for a day? It's paternity leave, so childcare should be a given, right?" suggests another comment. If the poster creates a reason to go out, such as visiting a hair salon, the husband will have to take care of the child. By doing this several times, he may become more conscious of his role in childcare.

Some feel it's better if the husband goes out with his parents. "Rather than having him lazing around at home under the pretense of paternity leave, it's better if he goes out with his parents," and "Isn't it less exhausting not to be together all the time?" are some opinions. It can be frustrating if a husband on paternity leave does not engage in childcare and instead goes out with his parents, but some find it easier when he's not at home. If he's at home and not contributing, it just adds to the mother's workload. When the husband is present, it may also be difficult for the mother to rest properly.

There seems to be a need to discuss with the husband and in-laws what paternity leave is for. "The husband doesn't understand why he's taking paternity leave. He lacks parental awareness," and "The company isn't the issue. Shouldn't you first tell your husband why he's taking paternity leave? And then you need to tell his parents too," are some comments.

The purpose of a husband taking paternity leave is to support the mother after childbirth and to be involved in childcare together. However, in this case, it seems the husband does not understand the meaning of paternity leave. It's necessary to discuss with him why he took leave in the first place. If understanding cannot be reached, it might be reasonable for him to return to work. On the other hand, if the discussion leads to a better understanding of paternity leave, he may participate in childcare going forward. However, invitations from the in-laws may continue, so it's also important to talk to them about paternity leave. The in-laws' generation did not experience a system where men's paternity leave was established, so it might be hard for them to understand, but explaining the current societal context might help. It would be ideal if both the husband and in-laws understood the concept of paternity leave, leading to a cooperative approach to childcare.

Source: MDPR