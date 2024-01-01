ANA Announces Over 10,000 Yen Base Salary Increase

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - As spring wage negotiations continue in Japan, the aviation industry sees All Nippon Airways (ANA) following Japan Airlines (JAL) in announcing a base salary increase of over 10,000 yen, the highest since 1992.

ANA announced that for the second consecutive year, it has provided a full response to the labor union's demands for a base salary increase. The increase of ¥11,000 per month marks the largest raise since 1992.

Starting salaries will also be raised for the second consecutive year from April, with cabin crew receiving an increase of ¥16,000.

JAL has already announced a base salary increase of ¥12,000 per month, the largest since 1992, intensifying the competition to secure talent in the industry.