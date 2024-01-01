Business | Mar 12

ANA Announces Over 10,000 Yen Base Salary Increase

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - As spring wage negotiations continue in Japan, the aviation industry sees All Nippon Airways (ANA) following Japan Airlines (JAL) in announcing a base salary increase of over 10,000 yen, the highest since 1992.

ANA announced that for the second consecutive year, it has provided a full response to the labor union's demands for a base salary increase. The increase of ¥11,000 per month marks the largest raise since 1992.

Starting salaries will also be raised for the second consecutive year from April, with cabin crew receiving an increase of ¥16,000.

JAL has already announced a base salary increase of ¥12,000 per month, the largest since 1992, intensifying the competition to secure talent in the industry.

POPULAR NEWS

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Nikkei Plummets Below 39,000

Tokyo's stock market experienced a sharp drop, with Nikkei at one stage falling nearly 1,200 points, the largest decline of the year, before closing at 38,820 yen, down 868 yen from the end of last week.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

