Chiba Targets Tourists from Taiwan

CHIBA, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - Choshi Electric Railway in Chiba Prefecture is embarking on a new challenge to attract foreign tourists, with the key appointment of an "Inbound Strategy Officer."

Taiwanese Tourists Targeted in New Initiative

Choshi Electric Railway, Ryosuke Kashiwagi, Executive Director: "Fumiko Owada became our inbound strategy officer on June 30th last year."

Owada: "Nice to meet you, I'm Fumiko Owada. I'm half Taiwanese and half Japanese, currently residing in Taiwan. I mainly handle inbound-related matters, acting as a bridge between Taiwan and Japan."

Owada is a well-known figure in Taiwan, appearing in tourism PR videos and commercials while running a company that facilitates exchanges between Taiwan and Japan.

Owada: "From my perspective, Choshi City has grat food and an excellent environment. What's lacking is a bit of visibility. With proper promotion, I believe many tourists from Taiwan will like it, and inbound tourism will surely increase."

Choshi Chijimi Traditional Craft Center: Experience Tie-Dyeing

There are several famous tourist spots in Choshi, such as Inubosaki, selected as one of the "World's 100 Best Lighthouses."

Kashiwagi: "We're looking to introduce Choshi from a different angle, not just from the perspective of Choshi but also from the viewpoint of people in Taiwan."

Collaborating with deep spots around Choshi Electric Railway, based on Owada's opinions living in Taiwan, is their strategy.

Kashiwagi: "I've felt for a long time that people in Taiwan highly value tradition and culture."

First, they visited the Choshi Chijimi Traditional Craft Center.

Kashiwagi: "Because Choshi is a humid place, these are comfortable to wear."

Owada: "It suits Taiwan's climate."

Kashiwagi: "Exactly. It perfectly fits Taiwan's climate."

Originating in the Edo period, created by fishermen's wives praying for safe voyages and abundant catches, it's a traditional woven fabric passed down for 400 years, designated as an intangible cultural asset by Chiba Prefecture.

The center displays and sells various items and fabrics made from Chijimi. They also offer tie-dyeing workshops using white Chijimi handkerchiefs.

Owada: "Wow, how is it? The final result is unknown until the very end, so it was exciting and fun."

Hojoki, Ise Monogatari, The Tale of Genji... and Ryunosuke Akutagawa

The next spot along the Choshi Electric Railway line they visited was the ancient Shingon Esoteric Buddhism temple, Enfuku-ji, with 1,300 years of history.

You can see treasures such as Buddhist utensils made in the Nara period inside the temple. And more...

Kashiwagi: "Hojoki."

Owada: "Ise Monogatari. Wow, this is amazing. I've seen it in ancient Japanese texts."

Enfuku-ji, Vice Chief Priest Tadashi Hirahata: "The previous chief priest collected these, wanting to leave such things in Choshi."

The temple changes its exhibits monthly, but you can also see precious ancient books like Hojoki, Ise Monogatari, and The Tale of Genji, woodblock printed books from the late 16th to early 17th century.

And there was this...

Owada: "Wow, amazing! This says 'Ryunosuke Akutagawa.'"

Enfuku-ji houses many original manuscripts by modern literary authors.

Owada: "His handwriting is kind of cute, Ryunosuke Akutagawa."

Other works by literary giants such as Hakushu Kitahara and Akiko Yosano are also present.

Vice Chief Priest Hirahata: "Foreigners interested in Japanese literature are often moved."

Owada: "Of course, even a layperson like me is moved. Many people in Taiwan love reading, especially Japanese literature. Just hearing the name Ryunosuke Akutagawa excites them. This is a highlight of Choshi."

Spring Cabbage Ramen and a Glimpse of Mount Fuji?

Next, they visited a gourmet spot that has become a trend in Taiwan.

Kashiwagi: "Choshi is known as a fish town, but there are quite a few ramen places."

Owada: "Taiwan is currently having a ramen boom."

The ramen is made with Choshi's spring cabbage, which boasts the highest harvest volume in Japan.

Owada: "Let's eat. Wow, it's crunchy. The cabbage is sweet. I like the noodles too."

Next, they visited Meiso Port Seaside Park, overlooking Byobugaura.

This is said to be the place where Tadataka Ino confirmed the accuracy of his maps by measuring Mount Fuji during his nationwide survey. Choshi City is said to be the easternmost point in Japan where Mount Fuji is visible.

Many tourists visiting Japan from Taiwan look forward to seeing Mount Fuji.

Kashiwagi: "Where can you see Mount Fuji? It's visible on the left side of that tip. Unfortunately, it's not visible today."

It's rare to see it due to weather conditions, but they're considering a strategy to turn this into an advantage.

Kashiwagi: "If you see it, it's a miracle. If we sell it like that, Choshi might be recognized as such a place."

Deepening Ties with Taiwan

One reason Choshi Electric Railway focuses on inbound from Taiwan is the deep relationship between Choshi and Taiwan.

In 2022, Choshi City signed a friendship exchange agreement with Taoyuan City in Taiwan and deepened exchanges.

Choshi Electric Railway also signed a sister railway agreement with the Taiwan Railways Administration's Su'ao Line in 2017.

This inbound strategy is carried out by a team comprising Choshi Electric Railway and the administration.

Asked about her impression of Choshi after visiting that day, Owada found charm in unexpected places.

Owada: "I was impressed by the townscape. Walking along the seaside is an experience you can't easily find elsewhere. It felt like experiencing a part of Japan that many don't get to see. Recently, there's been an increase in people who want to experience 'tourism that isn't just tourism,' wanting to know more about Japanese life. In that sense, I think it's very good."

Source: ANN