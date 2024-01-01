Travel | Mar 21

Kyoto Imperial Palace Opens for Spring

KYOTO, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - The Kyoto Imperial Palace, typically reserved for semi-annual public viewing, is currently hosting a special spring exhibition titled "Introduction to Court Culture."

From March 20th, visitors have the unique opportunity to admire imperial artifacts and explore the interiors of buildings usually closed to the public.

This year's highlights include the display of the "Genji-e" screen, depicting scenes from the classic "Tale of Genji," for the first time in 11 years. Additionally, the "Omisoma" palace, once a temporary residence for Emperor Meiji, is open to the public after three years. The exhibition also features live performances of traditional Japanese court music (Gagaku) and Kemari (a classical Japanese ball game), along with guided tours by staff members.

Admission to this special event is free, and it will run for five days until March 24th.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday morning.

Farewell Colonel Sanders

Osaka's iconic Colonel Sanders statue has been given a final farewell at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine following his epic journey to the bottom of Dotonbori River and back.

Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

FOLLOW US
         