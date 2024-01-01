Kyoto Imperial Palace Opens for Spring

KYOTO, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - The Kyoto Imperial Palace, typically reserved for semi-annual public viewing, is currently hosting a special spring exhibition titled "Introduction to Court Culture."

From March 20th, visitors have the unique opportunity to admire imperial artifacts and explore the interiors of buildings usually closed to the public.

This year's highlights include the display of the "Genji-e" screen, depicting scenes from the classic "Tale of Genji," for the first time in 11 years. Additionally, the "Omisoma" palace, once a temporary residence for Emperor Meiji, is open to the public after three years. The exhibition also features live performances of traditional Japanese court music (Gagaku) and Kemari (a classical Japanese ball game), along with guided tours by staff members.

Admission to this special event is free, and it will run for five days until March 24th.

