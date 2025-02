HIROSHIMA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Museum has welcomed over 2 million visitors this fiscal year, reaching the milestone on Sunday for the first time.

The museum attributes the rise in visitor numbers to heightened global tensions, an increase in foreign tourists, and the hosting of the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

In addition, the total number of visitors since the museum’s opening in 1955 is expected to surpass 80 million by mid-March.

Source: TBS