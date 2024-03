OSAKA, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - A mega capsule toy store has opened its doors in Umeda, Osaka, featuring over 2,000 "gachagacha" machines including a wide range of items from popular characters to miniature toys.

"Gachapon Forest" launched last Friday in Chayamachi, with a second floor opening in May. Some of the highlighted toys include a rice ball capsule toy with a grilled salmon ring and a high-priced capsule toy containing a realistic-looking reptile figure.

Source: MBS