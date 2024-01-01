Business | Mar 28

Mercari Launches Eco-Friendly Delivery Service

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - To address the anticipated logistics challenges of 2024, Mercari, a leading flea market app company, has initiated a new delivery service predicated on drop-off delivery.

Dubbed "Eco Mercari Bin," this service eliminates the need for redelivery, potentially reducing delivery personnel's work hours by approximately 24,360 hours annually, according to Mercari's calculations.

Furthermore, by shortening the distance required for deliveries, it is estimated that CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 69 tons.

Additionally, the service simplifies the process for users by standardizing the shipping cost to 730 yen for the three most commonly used sizes up to 100 cm, thus eliminating the need for users to measure the size of their items.

This service commenced on the 28th in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama, covering one metropolitan and three prefectures, with plans to expand to the Nagoya and Osaka areas by summer.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan to Extend Gasoline Subsidy

In response to the continued surge in energy prices due to the weakening yen and the rise in consumer prices, the Japanese government has decided to extend the subsidy for gasoline and other fuels beyond its April deadline.

Japan Tackles Women's Health for Better Business

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimates the economic loss due to health issues unique to women, such as menstruation and menopause, at approximately 3.4 trillion yen.

Land Prices in Japan Rise for Third Consecutive Year

As of January 1 this year, land prices across Japan have increased for the third consecutive year, with the rate of increase also expanding, indicating a clear recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

POPULAR NEWS

A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

