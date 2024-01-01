Mercari Launches Eco-Friendly Delivery Service

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - To address the anticipated logistics challenges of 2024, Mercari, a leading flea market app company, has initiated a new delivery service predicated on drop-off delivery.

Dubbed "Eco Mercari Bin," this service eliminates the need for redelivery, potentially reducing delivery personnel's work hours by approximately 24,360 hours annually, according to Mercari's calculations.

Furthermore, by shortening the distance required for deliveries, it is estimated that CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 69 tons.

Additionally, the service simplifies the process for users by standardizing the shipping cost to 730 yen for the three most commonly used sizes up to 100 cm, thus eliminating the need for users to measure the size of their items.

This service commenced on the 28th in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama, covering one metropolitan and three prefectures, with plans to expand to the Nagoya and Osaka areas by summer.

Source: ANN