Society | Mar 28

Stalking Crackdown Hits New Record

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Last year saw a record-breaking 1,963 prohibition orders issued in Japan under the Stalking Control Law, marking the highest number to date.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of consultations related to stalking incidents increased by 712 from the previous year, totaling 19,843 cases.

The number of consultations has been hovering near 20,000 since 2012.

The 1,963 prohibition orders issued against repeat offenders, forbidding them from stalking, set a new record.

Following amendments to the Stalking Control Law, the number of orders has been hitting new records annually since 2017.

Arrests related to stalking-related criminal offenses totaled 1,708 cases, including 18 attempted murders, 100 assaults, and 146 acts of violence.

Police across the country are advancing measures such as frequently checking on individuals assessed as being at high risk and sharing information among police forces to combat stalking.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Rising Concerns Over 'Spring Fatigue'

Currently, there's a rapid increase in individuals suffering from "spring fatigue." You might be affected without even realizing it.

"Goddess" Butterflies Announce Spring's Arrival

The emergence of the Gifu butterfly, a harbinger of spring, has commenced once again this year in Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

POPULAR NEWS

A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

FOLLOW US
         