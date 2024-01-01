Stalking Crackdown Hits New Record

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Last year saw a record-breaking 1,963 prohibition orders issued in Japan under the Stalking Control Law, marking the highest number to date.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of consultations related to stalking incidents increased by 712 from the previous year, totaling 19,843 cases.

The number of consultations has been hovering near 20,000 since 2012.

The 1,963 prohibition orders issued against repeat offenders, forbidding them from stalking, set a new record.

Following amendments to the Stalking Control Law, the number of orders has been hitting new records annually since 2017.

Arrests related to stalking-related criminal offenses totaled 1,708 cases, including 18 attempted murders, 100 assaults, and 146 acts of violence.

Police across the country are advancing measures such as frequently checking on individuals assessed as being at high risk and sharing information among police forces to combat stalking.

