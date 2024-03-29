Business | Mar 29

LINE Yahoo to Reassess Outsourcing Following Major Data Leak

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - LINE Corporation, in response to a major data breach affecting its users, has decided to reconsider its business outsourcing to the Korean company responsible for the leak.

The Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, which administered guidance to the company this month, had requested a review of the relationship between the two companies.

The breach is believed to have compromised approximately 519,000 users' data. The Ministry criticized LINE Corporation for inadequate oversight and management of the Korean IT company, Naver, which was targeted by a cyberattack that led to the leak.

Although the Ministry has set April 1 as the deadline for a report on measures to prevent recurrence, sources indicate that LINE Corporation has resolved to review its outsourcing of IT infrastructure-related tasks to Naver.

The company plans to proceed with a phased reduction in the scope of its outsourced work to Naver, while assessing the impact on LINE's services and its users.

Naver has maintained a relationship with LINE Corporation since it provided technical support at the launch of the LINE service in 2011, as the parent company of the operator at that time.

The Ministry has also urged a review of the current capital relationship, where Naver holds a 50% stake in LINE Corporation. In conjunction with SoftBank, which also holds a 50% stake, the company is moving forward with discussions with Naver on this matter.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Unemployment Rate Climbs to 2.6%

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on Friday that the nationwide unemployment rate for February rose by 0.2 points from the previous month, reaching 2.6%.

Toilet Paper Prices to Rise Again

Major paper manufacturers in Japan are set to raise prices on tissue and toilet paper by approximately 5% to 15% from April.

LINE Yahoo to Reassess Outsourcing Following Major Data Leak

LINE Corporation, in response to a major data breach affecting its users, has decided to reconsider its business outsourcing to the Korean company responsible for the leak.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

Alert on Pet-Related Fires

As more people keep pets indoors, there has been a call for caution regarding unexpected pet behavior leading to fire accidents.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         