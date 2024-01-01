Tokyo Shrouded in Yellow Dust

TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - Yellow sand was observed in Tokyo on Saturday morning, marking the city's first encounter with the phenomenon this year.

Asian dust has been drifting over the Japanese archipelago since Friday, and by just after 6 AM, Tokyo witnessed its initial sighting of the year.

A wide area from northern to western Japan is expected to experience yellow sand throughout Saturday, with visibility potentially dropping below 5 kilometers in some places.

The effects are anticipated to persist into Sunday, necessitating caution regarding potential disruptions to transportation.

