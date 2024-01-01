Business | Apr 01

Linear Chuo Shinkansen's 2027 Inauguration Plan Cancelled

NAGOYA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - JR Central has indicated it will abandon its original goal to inaugurate the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, which aims to connect Tokyo's Shinagawa with Nagoya in as little as 40 minutes, by 2027.

JR Central President, Koei Niwa, expressed his regret at a meeting held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to review environmental conservation measures for the Linear Shizuoka construction sector:

"Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to realize the opening between Shinagawa and Nagoya by 2027."

The Shizuoka section, known for its challenging tunnel construction, has been stalled since the contract was signed in 2017, with the prefecture not allowing the work to commence. JR Central estimates that it takes at least 10 years from the start of construction to the opening, noting, "Even if work could start this April, we would be delayed by six years and four months."

Despite the absence of means to shorten the construction period based on the performance of other sections, JR Central remains committed to striving for the earliest possible opening.

Source: NTV NEWS

MORE Business NEWS

The AI Revolution in Creative Industries

As generative AI continues its rapid evolution, figuring out how to harness its potential in daily work has become a critical question. A small company with just six employees has embarked on an ambitious challenge to answer this question.

Linear Chuo Shinkansen's 2027 Inauguration Plan Cancelled

JR Central has indicated it will abandon its original goal to inaugurate the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, which aims to connect Tokyo's Shinagawa with Nagoya in as little as 40 minutes, by 2027.

Revised Estimates Elevate Osaka-Kansai Expo Economic Impact

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has revised the economic impact of the Expo upwards by approximately 400 billion yen.

POPULAR NEWS

Entrance Ceremonies Welcome New Recruits

Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

FOLLOW US
         