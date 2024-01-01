Linear Chuo Shinkansen's 2027 Inauguration Plan Cancelled

NAGOYA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - JR Central has indicated it will abandon its original goal to inaugurate the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, which aims to connect Tokyo's Shinagawa with Nagoya in as little as 40 minutes, by 2027.

JR Central President, Koei Niwa, expressed his regret at a meeting held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to review environmental conservation measures for the Linear Shizuoka construction sector:

"Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to realize the opening between Shinagawa and Nagoya by 2027."

The Shizuoka section, known for its challenging tunnel construction, has been stalled since the contract was signed in 2017, with the prefecture not allowing the work to commence. JR Central estimates that it takes at least 10 years from the start of construction to the opening, noting, "Even if work could start this April, we would be delayed by six years and four months."

Despite the absence of means to shorten the construction period based on the performance of other sections, JR Central remains committed to striving for the earliest possible opening.

Source: NTV NEWS