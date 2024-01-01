News On Japan
Amazon Joins Japan’s Growing Hometown Tax Donation Program

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - E-commerce giant Amazon is entering Japan’s hometown tax donation program, known as 'Furusato Nozei,' which has seen continued growth in donation amounts.

Amazon Japan's Furusato Nozei initiative will include participation from approximately 1,000 municipalities nationwide.

The company aims to reduce delivery times by utilizing its own logistics network. Additionally, it plans to offer unique return gifts, such as concert tickets to support disaster recovery efforts.

For municipalities that choose to partner, Amazon will handle everything from packaging to shipping, aiming to alleviate administrative burdens.

Donations through the Furusato Nozei program surpassed one trillion yen for the first time last fiscal year, reflecting its ongoing expansion.

Major e-commerce and convenience store companies have also entered the program, intensifying competition.

Source: ANN

