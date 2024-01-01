Business | Apr 01

Entrance Ceremonies Welcome New Recruits

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

The ANA Group celebrated the induction of 2,848 new employees in a ceremony held at Haneda Airport's hangar, the first such large-scale event in five years, including cabin crew members joining for the first time in four years.

Convenience store giant Lawson, in line with the enforcement of the revised Act for Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities, taught its 107 new employees basic greetings in sign language. Additionally, an avatar, already in use in stores to address labor shortages, played the role of the master of ceremonies.

A new employee at Sompo Japan expressed concerns about recent misconduct within the industry: "Although I felt somewhat anxious about the consecutive incidents of misconduct, I've come to take it personally. It's important for me to sincerely engage with each customer as I step into society."

At Big Motor, a major used car dealer faced with orders for business improvement due to insurance fraud and cartel issues, approximately 170 new employees attended their entrance ceremony.

The Daiwa Securities Group, buzzing with the excitement of a buoyant stock market, welcomed 486 new employees, who approached their entrance ceremony with nervous anticipation.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

The AI Revolution in Creative Industries

As generative AI continues its rapid evolution, figuring out how to harness its potential in daily work has become a critical question. A small company with just six employees has embarked on an ambitious challenge to answer this question.

Linear Chuo Shinkansen's 2027 Inauguration Plan Cancelled

JR Central has indicated it will abandon its original goal to inaugurate the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, which aims to connect Tokyo's Shinagawa with Nagoya in as little as 40 minutes, by 2027.

Revised Estimates Elevate Osaka-Kansai Expo Economic Impact

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has revised the economic impact of the Expo upwards by approximately 400 billion yen.

POPULAR NEWS

Entrance Ceremonies Welcome New Recruits

Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

FOLLOW US
         