TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

The ANA Group celebrated the induction of 2,848 new employees in a ceremony held at Haneda Airport's hangar, the first such large-scale event in five years, including cabin crew members joining for the first time in four years.

Convenience store giant Lawson, in line with the enforcement of the revised Act for Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities, taught its 107 new employees basic greetings in sign language. Additionally, an avatar, already in use in stores to address labor shortages, played the role of the master of ceremonies.

A new employee at Sompo Japan expressed concerns about recent misconduct within the industry: "Although I felt somewhat anxious about the consecutive incidents of misconduct, I've come to take it personally. It's important for me to sincerely engage with each customer as I step into society."

At Big Motor, a major used car dealer faced with orders for business improvement due to insurance fraud and cartel issues, approximately 170 new employees attended their entrance ceremony.

The Daiwa Securities Group, buzzing with the excitement of a buoyant stock market, welcomed 486 new employees, who approached their entrance ceremony with nervous anticipation.

