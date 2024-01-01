Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Apr 12

Japan-U.S. to Strengthen Ties on AI

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Kishida, currently visiting the United States, is set to discuss strengthening relations in defense and security.

Upon arriving in Washington, Kishida's first meeting was with Microsoft's Vice President, Brad Smith.

Smith announced plans for a significant investment in Japan, stating, "This will be our largest investment in Japan in our 46-year history."

Over the next two years, Microsoft intends to invest approximately 440 billion yen, including the establishment of new research centers in Tokyo focused on AI and robotics.

Smith also mentioned the pursuit of how AI can contribute to the security of Japan and the United States.

Tonight's Japan-U.S. summit will aim to solidify cooperation in the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces stationed in Japan, and enhance partnerships in areas such as AI and space.

Source: TBS

MORE Web3 NEWS

Shonen Jump+ Offers Limited-Time AI Translation Service for Global Readers

Shueisha and Al jointly launched a new service on Friday, April 12, called MANGA Plus Universe by SHUEISHA, which allows readers from around the world to discuss Shonen Jump+ titles through AI translation.

Japan-U.S. to Strengthen Ties on AI

Prime Minister Kishida, currently visiting the United States, is set to discuss strengthening relations in defense and security.

Tofubeats Releases New EP Created Entirely with AI Vocal Synthesis

Tofubeats is set to release a new EP titled "NOBODY" on April 26th, based on the concept of "floor-like house music," entirely produced using the AI vocal synthesis software Synthesizer V for all its tracks.

POPULAR NEWS

Mizuhara Appears in Court, Bail Set at $25k

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter accused of illicitly transferring approximately 2.45 billion yen from baseball player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, appeared in court Friday, marking his first public appearance since the scandal broke.

Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

Japan's total population was 124,352,000 as of October 1, 2023, marking a decrease of 595,000 from the previous year, a decline equivalent to losing the entire population of Tottori Prefecture, according to estimates by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Governor Koike Denies Educational Fraud Claims

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike firmly denied allegations regarding her educational background during a regular press conference. She reaffirmed her graduation from Cairo University, supported by both her diploma and a certificate that she has made public.

Japan's Imperial Family Instagram Follows Only Dutch Royals

The Imperial Household Agency of Japan has recently launched an official Instagram account. What stands out is the single account it chooses to follow.

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

FOLLOW US
         