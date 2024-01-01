Japan-U.S. to Strengthen Ties on AI

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Kishida, currently visiting the United States, is set to discuss strengthening relations in defense and security.

Upon arriving in Washington, Kishida's first meeting was with Microsoft's Vice President, Brad Smith.

Smith announced plans for a significant investment in Japan, stating, "This will be our largest investment in Japan in our 46-year history."

Over the next two years, Microsoft intends to invest approximately 440 billion yen, including the establishment of new research centers in Tokyo focused on AI and robotics.

Smith also mentioned the pursuit of how AI can contribute to the security of Japan and the United States.

Tonight's Japan-U.S. summit will aim to solidify cooperation in the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces stationed in Japan, and enhance partnerships in areas such as AI and space.

Source: TBS