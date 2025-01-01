Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

OSAKA, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

Currently, the river is divided by the Yodogawa Ohzeki, blocking passage between the estuary and upstream sections. To coincide with the opening of the Expo, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will open the Yodogawa Ohzeki Lock Gate on March 16th, allowing boats to navigate between the upper and lower reaches by adjusting water levels to match the direction of travel.

Hasegawa Tomohiro, head of the Kinki Regional Development Bureau, stated: "During the Expo, we aim to showcase the appeal of river transport along the Yodogawa to the world and further boost the vibrancy of the surrounding areas."

The new lock gate is also expected to facilitate the transport of emergency supplies during disasters and materials for river construction projects.

Source: ABCTVnews