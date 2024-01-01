TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Across various locations across Tokyo, a mysterious graffiti depicting "ebi-chiri" (shrimp in chili sauce) is appearing on walls, raising eyebrows and the public's ire.

In Tokyo's Shimokitazawa, among other places, graffiti of shrimp and the words "ebi-chiri" can be found on walls and even in residential areas. When local residents were asked about the graffiti, they expressed displeasure at the thought of it appearing on their own homes, yet they are curious about its meaning.

One resident remarked, "I definitely wouldn't want it on my house, but I do wonder what it means. It's hard to understand what modern people are thinking."

The graffiti seems to be more common in areas with many young people, like Shibuya. On a visit there, even more instances were found, including one in a parking lot. Within a 150-meter radius, six instances of "ebi-chiri" graffiti were discovered.

When experts were consulted about the meaning behind these shrimp drawings, one theorized, "The graffiti of 'ebi-chiri' has exploded since last year. The person who started it probably liked shrimp. It seems that those who engage in this behavior find a thrill in disrupting society or breaking the rules."

Graffiti is a criminal act, and residents are urged to refrain from it.

Source: TBS