TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's Defense Minister Kihara has held an emergency press conference, revealing that two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters went missing on Saturday night around 11 PM near Torishima in the Izu Islands.

The helicopters, each carrying four crew members, were engaged in anti-submarine warfare training. Debris found on the sea suggests a crash, according to Minister Kihara. Search operations are ongoing with ships and aircraft involved.

Source: TBS